Snowpack
Snow pack

Snowpack

{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 85%

Big Wood 82%

Little Wood 58%

Big Lost 63%

Little Lost 70%

Henrys Fork/Teton 91%

Upper Snake Basin 94%

Goose Creek 84%

Salmon Falls 69%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 6.

