{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 73%

Big Wood 69%

Little Wood 70%

Big Lost 75%

Little Lost 82%

Henrys Fork/Teton 81%

Upper Snake Basin 92%

Goose Creek 50%

Salmon Falls 56%

Today's median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Dec. 12.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments