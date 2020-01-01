{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 70%

Big Wood 65%

Little Wood 61%

Big Lost 67%

Little Lost 82%

Henrys Fork/Teton 75%

Upper Snake Basin 82%

Goose Creek 87%

Salmon Falls 80%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 1.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments