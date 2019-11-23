{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 68%

Big Wood 32%

Little Wood 29%

Big Lost 43%

Little Lost 71%

Henrys Fork/Teton 65%

Upper Snake Basin 71%

Goose Creek 2%

Salmon Falls 19%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Nov. 23.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments