Today’s Median Salmon 107%

Big Wood 78%

Little Wood 65%

Big Lost 70%

Little Lost 98%

Henrys Fork/Teton 103%

Upper Snake Basin 112%

Goose Creek 126%

Salmon Falls 115%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Feb. 14.

