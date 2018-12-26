Try 1 month for 99¢

Today’s Median

Salmon 79%

Big Wood 69%

Little Wood 52%

Big Lost 55%

Little Lost 64%

Henrys Fork/Teton 81%

Upper Snake Basin 85%

Goose Creek 88%

Salmon Falls 84%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Dec. 25.

