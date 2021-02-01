Snow pack Snowpack Feb 1, 2021 56 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s MedianSalmon 87%Big Wood 87%Little Wood 75%Big Lost 74%Little Lost 80%Henrys Fork/Teton 89%Upper Snake Basin 83%Goose Creek 69%Salmon Falls 65%Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.As of Jan. 31. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Services Services Jan 27, 2021 John W. Anderson II Services Services Jan 25, 2021 Evangeline Ennis Services Services Jan 28, 2021 Grace “Helen” Berry Services Services Jan 29, 2021 Grace “Helen” Berry