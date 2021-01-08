Snow pack Snowpack Jan 8, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s MedianSalmon 84%Big Wood 82%Little Wood 58%Big Lost 62%Little Lost 70%Henrys Fork/Teton 90%Upper Snake Basin 92%Goose Creek 84%Salmon Falls 69%Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.As of Jan. 8. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Today Water Content Salmon Wood Teton Snowpack Peak Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Services Services Jan 2, 2021 Richard Gomez Services Services Jan 4, 2021 Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck Services Services Jan 7, 2021 Michael Gavlin Print-specific Snowpack Jan 4, 2021 Today’s Median Salmon 78% Services Services Jan 3, 2021 Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck