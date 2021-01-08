 Skip to main content
Snowpack
Snow pack

Snowpack

Today’s Median

Salmon 84%

Big Wood 82%

Little Wood 58%

Big Lost 62%

Little Lost 70%

Henrys Fork/Teton 90%

Upper Snake Basin 92%

Goose Creek 84%

Salmon Falls 69%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 8.

