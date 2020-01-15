{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 91%

Big Wood 80%

Little Wood 69%

Big Lost 73%

Little Lost 90%

Henrys Fork/Teton 95%

Upper Snake Basin 104%

Goose Creek 113%

Salmon Falls 102%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Jan. 15.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments