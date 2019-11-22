{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 70%

Big Wood 34%

Little Wood 30%

Big Lost 44%

Little Lost 68%

Henrys Fork/Teton 66%

Upper Snake Basin 76%

Goose Creek 3%

Salmon Falls 21%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Nov. 22.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments