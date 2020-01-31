{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 94%

Big Wood 78%

Little Wood 68%

Big Lost 71%

Little Lost 90%

Henrys Fork/Teton 101%

Upper Snake Basin 103%

Goose Creek 117%

Salmon Falls 107%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 31.

