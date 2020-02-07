{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 106%

Big Wood 81%

Little Wood 69%

Big Lost 74%

Little Lost 100%

Henrys Fork/Teton 106%

Upper Snake Basin 110%

Goose Creek 134%

Salmon Falls 122%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Feb. 7.

