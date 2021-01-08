Snow pack Snowpack Jan 8, 2021 48 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today’s MedianSalmon 84%Big Wood 82%Little Wood 59%Big Lost 63%Little Lost 63%Henrys Fork/Teton 90%Upper Snake Basin 90%Goose Creek 83%Salmon Falls 69%Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.As of Jan. 7. 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Services Services Jan 2, 2021 Richard Gomez Services Services Jan 4, 2021 Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck Services Services Jan 7, 2021 Michael Gavlin Services Services Jan 4, 2021 Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck Services Services Jan 3, 2021 Bernice Scoffield Oyler Beck Print-specific Snowpack Jan 4, 2021 Today’s Median Salmon 78%