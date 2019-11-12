{{featured_button_text}}

Salmon 109%

Big Wood 58%

Little Wood 51%

Big Lost 65%

Little Lost 109%

Henrys Fork/Teton 97%

Upper Snake Basin 101%

Goose Creek 43%

Salmon Falls 47%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Nov. 12.

