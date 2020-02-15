{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 106%

Big Wood 77%

Little Wood 63%

Big Lost 68%

Little Lost 97%

Henrys Fork/Teton 102%

Upper Snake Basin 111%

Goose Creek 123%

Salmon Falls 113%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Feb. 15.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments