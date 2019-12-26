{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 72%

Big Wood 73%

Little Wood 69%

Big Lost 75%

Little Lost 82%

Henrys Fork/Teton 81%

Upper Snake Basin 90%

Goose Creek 85%

Salmon Falls 80%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Dec. 26.

