{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 87%

Big Wood 50%

Little Wood 40%

Big Lost 57%

Little Lost 98%

Henrys Fork/Teton 85%

Upper Snake Basin 91%

Goose Creek 36%

Salmon Falls 41%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Nov. 16.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments