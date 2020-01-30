{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 95%

Big Wood 79%

Little Wood 69%

Big Lost 72%

Little Lost 91%

Henrys Fork/Teton 101%

Upper Snake Basin 104%

Goose Creek 116%

Salmon Falls 106%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 30.

