Snowpack
Today’s Median

Salmon 102%

Big Wood 84%

Little Wood 67%

Big Lost 69%

Little Lost 88%

Henrys Fork/Teton 97%

Upper Snake Basin 103%

Goose Creek 99%

Salmon Falls 99%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of March 2.

