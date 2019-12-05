{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 67%

Big Wood 54%

Little Wood 58%

Big Lost 65%

Little Lost 77%

Henrys Fork/Teton 73%

Upper Snake Basin 86%

Goose Creek 49%

Salmon Falls 56%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Dec. 5

