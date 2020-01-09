{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 77%

Big Wood 68%

Little Wood 60%

Big Lost 66%

Little Lost 87%

Henrys Fork/Teton 83%

Upper Snake Basin 94%

Goose Creek 98%

Salmon Falls 86%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Jan. 9.

