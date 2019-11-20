{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 76%

Big Wood 39%

Little Wood 32%

Big Lost 48%

Little Lost 78%

Henrys Fork/Teton 74%

Upper Snake Basin 84%

Goose Creek 3%

Salmon Falls 21%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Nov. 20.

