Today’s Median

Salmon 77%

Big Wood 67%

Little Wood 50%

Big Lost 54%

Little Lost 63%

Henrys Fork/Teton 80%

Upper Snake Basin 85%

Goose Creek 93%

Salmon Falls 89%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Dec. 26.

