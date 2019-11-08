Today’s Median
Salmon 147%
Big Wood 79%
Little Wood 70%
Big Lost 90%
Little Lost 145%
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Henrys Fork/Teton 125%
Upper Snake Basin 129%
Goose Creek 114
Salmon Falls 85%
Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.
As of Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.