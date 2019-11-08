{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 147%

Big Wood 79%

Little Wood 70%

Big Lost 90%

Little Lost 145%

Henrys Fork/Teton 125%

Upper Snake Basin 129%

Goose Creek 114

Salmon Falls 85%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Nov. 8.

