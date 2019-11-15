{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 94%

Big Wood 52%

Little Wood 47%

Big Lost 62%

Little Lost 102%

Henrys Fork/Teton 87%

Upper Snake Basin 93%

Goose Creek 40%

Salmon Falls 46%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Nov. 15.

