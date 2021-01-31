 Skip to main content
Snowpack
Snow pack

Snowpack

Today’s Median Salmon87%

Big Wood88%

Little Wood77%

Big Lost75%

Little Lost82%

Henrys Fork/Teton87%

Upper Snake Basin84%

Goose Creek71%

Salmon Falls67%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Jan. 30.

