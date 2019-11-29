{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 66%

Big Wood 44%

Little Wood 58%

Big Lost 67%

Little Lost 79%

Henrys Fork/Teton 62%

Upper Snake Basin 73%

Goose Creek 35%

Salmon Falls 43%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day.

As of Nov. 29.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments