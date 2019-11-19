{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s Median

Salmon 74%

Big Wood 36%

Little Wood 36%

Big Lost 55%

Little Lost 82%

Henrys Fork/Teton 77%

Upper Snake Basin 87%

Goose Creek 3%

Salmon Falls 23%

Today’s median peak compares water content with what is normally seen on this day. As of Nov. 19.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments