Roy Abo
BURLEY - Funeral Service will be at the Paul Methodist Church, Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour before. Burial will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Shawn Michael Barrutia
BUHL - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1001 Fair St., Buhl. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Shawn’s name. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Shawn’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Verlee Darlene Hall
PAUL - The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. To continue to help in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the viewing and funeral service.
Paul Delbert Morrison
RUPERT - A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Jim Plocher
RUPERT - A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery followed by a memorial service at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Kenneth S. Beckstead
TWIN FALLS - Kenneth S. Beckstead, 31, of Heyburn, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 6, 2021. A Memorial Service celebrating Kenneth's life will take place on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at 2 P.M., at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenneth's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Orvin DeVaughn Jenks
OAKLEY - Orvin DeVaughn Jenks, 76 year old Oakley resident, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his home in Oakley. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, Febr. 19, 2021, at the Oakley Stake Center, in Oakley. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Church in Oakley on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Church on Friday prior to the funeral. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Jerry Dean Litton
BURLEY - Services are under the direction of Rasmussen ~ Wilson Funeral Home of Burley. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley, with military rites accorded by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Arthur Harry “Junior” Baisch
TWIN FALLS - There will be a public viewing for Arthur on Friday, Feb. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., in Twin Falls. The funeral will be live streamed on Saturday, Feb. 20 beginning at 12:50 p.m. You can find the link to this live steam by going to the White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel Website (www.whitereynoldschapel.com) and clicking the ‘Arthur Harry Baisch’ obituary on the main page.
Barbara Hanks Graham
MALLAD - Barbara Hanks Graham, age 102, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Malad City, Idaho, after a long and full life. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Star 2nd Ward, at 100 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. There will be no viewing prior to the service. The family has requested that all in attendance wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.