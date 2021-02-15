RUPERT - A visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. A live webcast of the graveside service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Jim Plocher

RUPERT - A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery followed by a memorial service at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Kenneth S. Beckstead

TWIN FALLS - Kenneth S. Beckstead, 31, of Heyburn, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 6, 2021. A Memorial Service celebrating Kenneth's life will take place on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at 2 P.M., at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Services are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Kenneth's memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Orvin DeVaughn Jenks