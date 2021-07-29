Justus Hunter Stocks

TWIN FALLS — His viewing will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday July 30, 2021at the North Point LDS chapel, 1134 N. College Road W., Twin Falls, with services to follow at 1 p.m. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, August 1, in Brown’s Hole, Utah, near Moab, at a family cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Virginia Eldredge

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Virginia Eldredge will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31 at the Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. S., Twin Falls. If you have a story to share about mom, we would love to hear it.

Holly Jolene Erb

CALDWELL — Holly Jolene Erb, 67, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Boise. A graveside service is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. July 31, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell. Memorials may be sent to the donor’s favorite animal charity.

Carol Grosch

RUPERT — A celebration of life for Carol Jene (Wisecaver) Grosch will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Skyline, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson (Rupert). Please come and join us in remembering Carol and all the happy times.

Vyonne Edmondson