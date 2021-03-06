Lucille Scott Crouson

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wendell with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com. A live-stream of the funeral for Lucille can be viewed by going to https://livingwaterswendell.org/media/