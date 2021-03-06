Lucille Scott Crouson
A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Living Waters Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Wendell with the funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. A graveside service will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com. A live-stream of the funeral for Lucille can be viewed by going to https://livingwaterswendell.org/media/
Joseph “Carl” Dille
BOISE — In light of current events, the funeral is for immediate family only and will be held at 11 a.m. on March 6, 2021, at Relyea Funeral Chapel in Boise. Please go to relyeafuneralchapel.com for information about a live-streaming of the service.
Vickey Fitzpatrick
TWIN FALLS — A service will be held at 2 p.m. March 6 at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral home.
Harold Eugene Fritz
TWIN FALLS — Family and friends are invited to celebrate Harold’s life 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 6 at Rosenau Funeral Home at 2826 Addison Ave. E in Twin Falls.
Wanda Olmsted
RUPERT — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Rupert Third Ward, 526 F Street, Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Friday March 5, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church. A live webcast of the service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Alden Samuel Tolman
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., Burley, with Bishop David E. Smith officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Monday from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. The family asks that those in attendance to the viewing and funeral service wear face masks and practice social distancing to help in mitigating the on-going effects of COVID-19.