Eva Loetta Dicus Bell

OAKLEY — Eva Loetta Dicus Bell, 79, of Oakley, went back to her Father in Heaven on Monday, March 8, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 424 N. Center Ave., Oakley. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the church in Oakley from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral service at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Clark Eugene Bedow

MERIDIAN—A memorial is being held on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Meridian, Idaho. For details, please email dougerb/@yahoo.com. In addition, those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Clarke’s memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

