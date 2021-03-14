Eva Loetta Dicus Bell

OAKLEY — Eva Loetta Dicus Bell, 79, of Oakley, went back to her Father in Heaven on Monday, March 8, 2021. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center, 424 N. Center Ave., Oakley. Burial will follow at the Oakley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received at the church in Oakley from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 15, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral service at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.