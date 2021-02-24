Dr. Glen E. Page
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Unity First Ward, 275 South 250 East, Burley, with Bishop Kevin Mallory officiating. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Wednesday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m. There will be a webcast available of the funeral service at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. With the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at both the viewing and funeral service where social distancing will be practiced.
Orlin Hadley
ELBA — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elba Ward, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will follow at the Elba Grandview Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Thursday.
Ann Pratt Allen
TWIN FALLS — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive, with Bishop Blake Manwaring officiating. The family will host a viewing from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Whites//Reynolds funeral home, 2466 Addison Ave East, and at the stake center one hour prior to the funeral services Friday. Burial will follow at the Filer Cemetery. Service will be live streamed and located at whitereynoldschapel.com on Ann’s obituary page, under the photo and video tab and click on the webcast.
Pastor Randolph “Randy” Roy Gardner
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 26 at Lighthouse Christian Church, Twin Falls. A live video option will be available for those not able to attend. To view the livestream please go to zoom.us, meeting ID 748-815-8781, passcode 12345. In addition those wishing to share memories and condolences on Randy’s Memorial page may do so at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Robert Brent Kay
BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 26, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., Burley, with Bishop Jeremy Haymore officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, February 25, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church on Friday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Dawn Hansen
JEROME — Dawn Hansen, 60, of Jerome, passed away January 18, 2021, at her home. A celebration of Dawn’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Dawn’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Zane Dylan Whitney
FILER — A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave. Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Zane’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
William (Bill) Franklin Sargent
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27 at Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. The service will also be livestreamed online at whitereynoldschapel.com and will remain available for viewing online for a month afterward. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to either East End Providers, P.O. Box 4, Kimberly, ID 83341, or the stained glass memorial fund at Crossroads Methodist Church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly, ID 83341. Correspondence for the family can be mailed to Carol Huether, 103 Ruby Lane, Kimberly, ID 83341.
Clarice Faye Whitaker-Olson
ALMO — Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Almo, with Bishop Douglas Ward officiating. She will be buried in a family plot in the Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery in Almo. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com. For those attending the viewing and funeral service, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Arrangements are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.