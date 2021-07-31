Virginia Eldredge
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life for Virginia Eldredge will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 31 at the Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. S., Twin Falls. If you have a story to share about mom, we would love to hear it.
Holly Jolene Erb
CALDWELL — Holly Jolene Erb, 67, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Boise. A graveside service is tentatively scheduled for 11 a.m. July 31, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Caldwell. Memorials may be sent to the donor’s favorite animal charity.
Carol Grosch
RUPERT — A celebration of life for Carol Jene (Wisecaver) Grosch will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Skyline, 1204 E. 600 N., Jackson (Rupert). Please come and join us in remembering Carol and all the happy times.
Vyonne Edmondson
PAUL — The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Paul Stake Center, 424 W. Ellis St., with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 1 until 1:45 p.m. A webcast of the funeral will be available and maintained at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
Billy Joe Johnson
JEROME — A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Bill’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.