Hubert Darrell Allen

JEROME — The family invites you to join them in a celebration for Herb and Mary from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Jerome Country Club, 649 Golf Course Road, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Herb’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Scotty William Barnhill

TWIN FALLS — There were services held in Oregon. In addition, a celebration of life will be held April 24 at 2:00, the location is at Milner’s Gate in Twin Falls. An account has been set up in trust for his daughter Lily at Wells Fargo.

Rod Horejs

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside military honors will follow the celebration of life at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.

Kelly Hove