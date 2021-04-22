Mac T. Akins
TWIN FALLS — Visitation for Mac will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Private family services will be held at a later time. Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on Mac’s memorial webpage at magcivalleyfuneralhome.com.
Joel “Joey” Simon Christensen
BUHL — The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl, with a viewing one hour prior to service. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joey’s memorial page at farmerfuneralchapel.com
Gus E. Miller
GOODING — A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Gooding First Christian Church. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Gary W. (G-Dawg) Koutnik
KETCHUM — A celebration of life open house will be on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Windsor’s Nursery on Kimberly Road, Kimberly. Interment will follow at the Ketchum Cemetery at a later date. Friends are invited to share a memory or photo at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Hubert Darrell Allen
JEROME — The family invites you to join them in a celebration for Herb and Mary from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Jerome Country Club, 649 Golf Course Road, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Herb’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Scotty William Barnhill
TWIN FALLS — There were services held in Oregon. In addition, a celebration of life will be held April 24 at 2:00, the location is at Milner’s Gate in Twin Falls. An account has been set up in trust for his daughter Lily at Wells Fargo.
Rod Horejs
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside military honors will follow the celebration of life at Sunset Memorial Park. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Kelly Hove
TWIN FALLS — A long-time Twin Falls resident, musician and piano teacher, Kelly Yost Hove — a.k.a. Kelly Frizzelle, Kelly Bond, Kelly Brailsford, and Kelly Yost — passed away from COVID on Easter 2020. We are now finally able to gather for a service, which will be held at 1 p.m. April 24 at the Episcopal Church, 371 Eastland Drive N. The service will also be broadcast live on the church’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UChgKmAM_5IS-R1VYYxiYcag.
William Gerald “Jerry” Levings
TWIN FALLS — Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls.
M. Jean Jacobson McCrae Mohwinkel
WENDELL — A memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Wendell Cemetery. Cremation and funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel.
Evelyn D. Rawlings
JEROME — A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary. A reception will follow at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N Lincoln Ave, Jerome.
LuDene Searle Tanner
RUPERT — LuDene Searle Tanner, 91, formerly of Rupert, our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away April 17, 2021, in Kaysville, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 26 at the Rupert LDS Fifth Ward chapel, 324 E. 18th St., with Bishop Mick Austin officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at the Hansen Mortuary Rupert Chapel, 710 Sixth Street, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at the Paul Cemetery.
William “Bill” Sligar
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 26. Services will be held at 2 p.m. April 27 at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.