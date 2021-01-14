PAUL — Harry Richard Badger, 83, of Paul, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Paul Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Services will conclude with veteran rites by Mini-Cassia Veterans and interment will then be held in Rest Lawn Memorial Garden in Pocatello under the direction of Joel Heward.