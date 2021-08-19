Leonard “Charlie” Tennant
GOODING — A graveside funeral service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, at 11:00 a.m. on August 19, 2021, in Gooding. The graveside service will be officiated by family friend Pastor Dick Goetsch of Jerome, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Mary Condie
GOODING — Please join us in celebration of Mom’s life on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 1:30 pm at the First Christian Church in Gooding. 334 4th Ave. West. Please bring a story to share about Mom, if you have one. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Funeral and cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. If you are unable to attend the services, there will be a Live Stream available at facebook.com//GoodingFirstChristian . Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Henry Alvin Jones
KIMBERLY — A small graveside service will be held on August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the CF Foundation at CFF.org. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
Janica “Kimmy” Parker
TWIN FALLS – A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 20, 2021, at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to your favorite charity of choice. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Kim’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Bonnie Geneva Andrews (Harms)
WENDELL — Services will be held at the Wendell Cemetery on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. The family would like to invite all of Bonnie’s family and friends back to 2877 South 1700 East Wendell, Idaho to celebrate Bonnie’s wonderful life with a potluck, games of pinochle and storytelling. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com
Helen Margaret Alexander Jones
GOODING — A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gooding United Methodist Church. Inurnment will follow at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family recommends wearing masks and recognizing social distancing recommendations. Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Sally K Burnett
EDEN — The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel (2466 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls) from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 21 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel at 10 a.m. with burial following at Hazelton Cemetery. White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel and Evangelical Valley Presbyterian Church are greatly appreciated for their services.
Leatha J. Kulm
TWIN FALLS — Leatha J. Kulm, 90, of Twin Falls passed away August 13, 2021 at a local hospital. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Graveside service will conclude at Twin Falls Cemetery. The family requests that those experiencing illness or compromise to please attend the service via the Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook livestream. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Leatha’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Donna Ann Martell
BURLEY — Donna Ann Martell, a resident of Burley, passed away at the age of 88 on August 13, 2021, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Burley 7th Ward, located at 2200 Oakley Ave., in Burley, with Bishop Eric B. Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church, prior to the funeral.
Lonnie Ray Martin
TWIN FALLS — Lonnie Ray Martin, 81, of Jerome, passed away June 12, 2021, at home. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 at the Snake River Elk’s Lodge on Hwy 93.
Terry Lynn Lewis
HAZELTON — We invite you to attend and share memories of Terry at a celebration of life memorial service on August 22, 2021 at the Jerome Elks Lodge at 11:00 a.m. Zoom will also be available for those unable to attend, please contact us for a link. Fly high sis, you will be missed and as our Mother would say, “It’s always alright in the end, if it’s not alright, it isn’t the end yet.”
Merle Nelson Stoddard
TWIN FALLS — Merle Nelson Stoddard passed away July 19, 2019 and donated her body to the University of Utah Medical Center. Her ashes have been returned for burial. We will be having graveside services for her at the Sunset Memorial Park, Monday, August 23rd at 10 a.m. The Rev. Joshua Falce, of St. Edward Catholic Church, Parochial Vicar presiding. Members of her dancing group and friends of the family are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.