Mason Charles Michael Adams
RUPERT — Mason Charles Michael Adams, 15, passed away in Lincoln County on Friday, September 17, 2021. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Gloria Jane Hansen
TWIN FALLS — A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 23rd from 1—3 p.m. at Reynolds Funeral Chapel located at 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301. Directly following the viewing the graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m. located at 2296 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, ID 83301. If anyone would like to send flowers, please send them to Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Ralph Dee Jenkins
TWIN FALLS — Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ralph’s life on Wednesday, September 22, at the LDS chapel located at 2680 Elizabeth Boulevard in Twin Falls. A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 23, in Newton, Utah at 2:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
M. Elmo Short
WENDELL — A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wendell Chapel. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery in Wendell. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Elizabeth Mae (Pravecek) Vawser
TWIN FALLS — Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, September 23, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. A vigil/rosary following the visitation will be recited at 7 p.m. with Deacon Dan Vawser reciting. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, September 24, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 161 Sixth Ave. E. in Twin Falls, with Father Joshua Falce as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Gerald “Jerry” Ray Williamson
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Home and Crematory 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. Interment with military honors will be held at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho at 1:00 p.m.
Devin Wade Heaps
TWIN FALLS — A memorial service to celebrate Devin’s life will be on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, Twin Falls, Idaho. Further details can be found at lietz-frazefuneralhome.com/tribute/details/7208/Devin-Heaps/obituary.html.
Patricia Mary Jacketta
WENDELL — As per mom’s request, there will be a graveside service at noon, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Wendell Cemetery where she will be buried alongside Ralph and Rob. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice Visions, Inc. at 455 Park View Loop Twin Falls, ID 83301. Condolences, memories, and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
Arlene Blacker Koyle
HEYBURN — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 530 Villa Dr., in Heyburn. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. A viewing will take place from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, September 24, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and Saturday from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.