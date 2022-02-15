LaRue Horting

POCATELLO — LaRue Horting, of Pocatello, will be remembered at a funeral at noon Tuesday, February 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Twin Falls 10th Ward, 229 Park Ave. Visitation from 11-11:45 a.m. February 15 at the church.

Diana Killgore

TWIN FALLS — Diana Killgore, 84, passed away at home in Twin Falls with her husband, Roy, by her side. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home.

Marian Audrey Halleran

BUHL — Marian Audrey Halleran (nee Strohmeier), 97, of Buhl, passed away on January 25, 2022, in Twin Falls. A service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Filer, with Pastor Paul Johnson presiding. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Marian’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.

Alma Card Clark

BURLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley Fourth Ward, 515 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 18, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral, at the church.

John Robert Evans

BURLEY — John Robert Evans, beloved husband, devoted father, and loyal friend to many, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, after a day of skiing, catching the last chairlift on his favorite home slopes. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, at Leavitt’s Mortuary, 836 36th St., Ogden, Utah, where the recitation of the holy Rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 E. 5550 S., Ogden, Utah, with The Rev. Father Charles Cummings as celebrant. A second viewing for family and friends will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, February 18, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., Burley. The recitation of the holy Rosary will begin at 11:30 a.m. immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 12:15 p.m. with The Rev. Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant. Burial will follow at Pella Cemetery in Burley. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Joseph Catholic Schools, 1790 Lake St., Ogden, UT 84401, and St. Nicholas Catholic School, 802 F St., Rupert, ID 83350. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley and condolences may be shared on their website, rasmussenwilson.com.

Nicolas Andrew Devine

TWIN FALLS — Nicolas “Bigs” “Little Nicky” Andrew Devine went to go hunt and fish in the sky with our Lord on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. A celebration of Nic’s life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up at any Farmers National Bank in his name. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at Rosenaufuneralhome.com.

Donald “Dude” Green

CAREY — Donald “Dude” Green, 90, died Friday, February 11, 2022, at his home in Carey. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Carey Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Friends may call at Wood River Chapel from 6—7 p.m. Friday, February 18 and at the church one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the Carey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Wood River Chapel of Hailey (woodriverchapel.com).

John W. “Bill” Jones Jr.

HAGERMAN — John W. “Bill” Jones Jr., 95, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Hagerman United Methodist Church, 270 E. Salmon St., Hagerman. Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel and on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

