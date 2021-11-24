Debra Koyle Call

DOWNEY — It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Debra Koyle Call, 65, on November 16, 2021. She returned home to her Heavenly Father after a short but difficult battle with COVID-19. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4010 Hawthorne Road. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 23 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, and one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Cambridge Cemetery in Downey. To watch the live streaming of the funeral service or to share memories and condolences with the family online please visit Debbie’s tribute page at wilksfuneralhome.com. Services are under the direction and care of Wilks Funeral Home.

Val Baker Johnson

Val Baker Jonhson, husband, father, brother, friend, grandfather, packer, mule-man, teacher, and political scientist passed away Friday morning, November 12, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls, with his family by his side. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at the Salmon High School Gymnasium on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow at the Salmon Elks Lodge. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Val’s memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. The family will gather next summer to scatter his ashes in the backcountry, as he requested. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Jose Ramirez

PAUL — Jose Ramirez, 83, of Paul, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, in Pocatello. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert with recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Rupert. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the Mass. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Lynn Marie Widaman

TWIN FALLS — Lynn Marie Widaman, 70 passed away November 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls due to complications caused by COVID-19. A celebration of life will be held on November 26, from 1-3 p.m. at the Widaman’s residence, 727 Rimview Lane W., Twin Falls.

Ricky Dean Brown

BUHL—Ricky Dean Brown of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 69. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Ricky’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Kathryn Wilding Taylor

KIMBERLY—Kathryn Wilding Taylor, a longtime resident of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021. A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 9:30—10:45 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3850 N. 3500 E. Kimberly, Idaho. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be held at the Jerome Cemetery with the Grave Dedication being given at 2 p.m.. Services are under the care and direction of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Cole Santana Hansen

BUHL—Cole Santana Hansen passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2021 in a tragic car accident at the age of 24. A viewing will be held from 3:00 p.m., until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave North, Buhl. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave. in Buhl with graveside service to conclude at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Cole’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.

