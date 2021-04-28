Donald James Orr

HAZELTON — Services for Don will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30 at the Hazleton Cemetery, E. 850 S. Have appropriate face covering and remember to social distance. If you are unable to make the service go to my.gather.app/family/donald-orr to stream the service (it will be available this day only). Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Mariann Carroll

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of Mariann’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory, 2826 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls. Mariann had a deep and sincere love for animals, so the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the ASPCA or their favorite animal welfare charity in Mariann’s name. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Robert “Bob” Carroll Hudelson

TWIN FALLS — A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave E., Twin Falls, with viewing starting at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

Dennis Charles Parker

RUPERT — Dennis passed away March 2, 2021, from an unexpected heart attack while residing at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. May 1, 2021, at the Rupert Cemetery, where his ashes will be interred. All family and friends are welcome to come share their thoughts and memories of Dennis.

