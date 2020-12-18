Wallace Neal Bowman
DIETRICH — A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Dietrich Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Shoshone Chapel. Condolences may be shared at demarayfuneralservice.com.
Beverly Jean Carr-Boyer
GOODING — An open house will be held at the Hagerman Legion Hall from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday December 18, 2020. Please join us for a cup of coffee and share a memory or two. A gathering will follow at the Wilson’s Club in Hagerman. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family at demarayfuneralservice.com.
George Kent “Kenny” Severe
OAKLEY — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Oakley Stake Center with Bishop Ryan Hawker officiating. Burial will be in Oakley Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, December 17, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Friday. For those attending the viewing and funeral service, face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. A webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com for those unable to attend the funeral service in person.
Marilyn Odene Baily
RUPERT — A graveside service will be held at 12 noon, Saturday, December 19, at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert. After the graveside service, a reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Avenue, Burley. The family suggests memorials be directed to the Good Shepherd Foundation in care of Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Bonnie Lee Henson
TWIN FALLS — Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the the LDS 13th Ward, 2085 S. Temple, in Twin Falls. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required. The services are under the direction of White-Reynolds funeral home. The service may be viewed online by visiting whitereynoldschapel.com under Bonnie Henson photos and videos.
Floyd Leroy Miller
PAUL — Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the Paul Cemetery in Paul with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
James “Jim” E. Miller
FILER — James “Jim” E. Miller, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at a Twin Falls care facility. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at In His Name Christian Fellowship, 405 U.S. Highway 30, Filer. If you are unable to attend and would like to view it online, visit facebook.com/kristine.miller.319/videos/10217967763574097. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jim’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Gene Oliver
BUHL — Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 19 at the Buhl Church of Christ. All are welcome to join us in remembering him.
Meralyn J. Robinson
JEROME — Meralyn J. Robinson, 83, of Jerome, passed away December 17, 2020. A viewing will be held from 5 -7 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A private family service will be livestreamed on Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page at 11 a.m., Monday, December 21, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Meralyn’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
James Michael Bateman
MURTAUGH — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Murtaugh Ward, 23709 U.S. Highway 30, Murtaugh, with Bishop Rod Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Friends may call from 5—7 p.m., Sunday, December 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Monday. With the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at both the viewing and funeral service where social distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.
