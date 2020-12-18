Gene Oliver

Meralyn J. Robinson

JEROME — Meralyn J. Robinson, 83, of Jerome, passed away December 17, 2020. A viewing will be held from 5 -7 p.m. Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave, Jerome. A private family service will be livestreamed on Farnsworth Mortuary Facebook page at 11 a.m., Monday, December 21, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Meralyn’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com .

James Michael Bateman

MURTAUGH — The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Murtaugh Ward, 23709 U.S. Highway 30, Murtaugh, with Bishop Rod Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Friends may call from 5—7 p.m., Sunday, December 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church from 10-10:45 a.m. Monday. With the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at both the viewing and funeral service where social distancing will be practiced. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.