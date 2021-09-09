Bruno Orozco Chavez
HANSEN — Bruno Orozco Chavez, 75, of Hanson, Idaho, passed away September 2. 2021. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lee Delmar Barigar
BUHL — A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at the West End Cemetery, Buhl, followed by a celebration of his life at TJ’s Lounge in Buhl. The graveside will also be live-streamed on Farmer Funeral Chapel’s Facebook Page. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lee’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Norman Glen Mecham
RUPERT — Norman Glen Mecham returned to his heavenly home on July 2, 2021, at the age of 95. He passed during a visit with family in Ogden, Utah. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Glen’s birthday, September 10 at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert Idaho. Inurnment will take place at the Paul Cemetery following the memorial service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Randy C. Lee
KIMBERLY — Randy C. Lee, 70, of Kimberly, passed away quietly at his home, August 10, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home at 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
John Howard Steinmetz
TWIN FALLS — John Howard Steinmetz, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the age of 77. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the residence of Mike and Valerie Steinmetz at 1447 Bradley Street in Twin Falls, Idaho. Visitation hours will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to join in this celebration and honor a life well-lived. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Marion “Mayz” Leonard
TWIN FALLS — Marion “Mayz” Harrison Hurd Leonard, 69, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Twin Falls. The Leonard family invites you to an open house celebrating Mayz on September 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bass Lake located at Blue Lakes Country Club at 1940 Blue Lakes Grade, Jerome, ID 83338. Condolences may be left by visiting her obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.