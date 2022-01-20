Leonard Eugene Heglund

TWIN FALLS — Leonard Eugene Heglund, 100, of Twin Falls, passed away January 12, 2022, in Montpelier. A celebration of Leonard’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A viewing will take place on Thursday, January 20, 2022, starting at noon at White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Gary Dee Jones

BURLEY — Gary Dee Jones, 88, of Burley, a well-known businessman, passed away at his home Saturday, January 15, 2022. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., with Bishop Eric Page officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery in Elba. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday preceding the funeral at the church.

Lucy LaJean Seager

RUPERT — Lucy Seager (Jean), 93, of Rupert, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Rupert LDS Third Ward Building with Bishop Rick Stimpson officiating. Viewing for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary and one hour prior to services at the church. Services will conclude with burial at the Clarkston City Cemetery in Clarkston, Utah, at 3:30 p.m. under the direction of Joel Heward at Hansen Mortuary.

Jeanie B. Snow

BURLEY — Jeanie Snow was a pillar of Burley for over 60 years. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, followed by a celebratory wake at Morey’s Steakhouse, 219 E. Third St. N., Burley, from 4–7. Out of respect for Jeanie’s fight against COVID, masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a contribution to a scholarship fund set up in Jeanie’s name. Checks can be made out to The Jeanie Snow Scholarship and given to the Burley High School administrative office. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at youtu.be/tbbtTPWlaaA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Clayton Ray Taylor

ALMO — Clayton Ray Taylor, 70, of Almo, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Burley. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 22, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Almo Ward, 834 E. 2985 S., Almo, with Bishop Doug Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Sunny Cedar Rest in Almo. Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, January 21, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the service at the church.

Doris Mary Lundstrom

FILER — Dee passed away peacefully on January 9, 2022, in Filer surrounded by her loved ones. A celebration of life for Dee will be held at Cactus Pete’s in Jackpot, Nevada, on Tuesday, January 25, from 7 until 8:30 p.m.

