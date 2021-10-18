Wayne Mullen

OAKLEY — Wayne Mullen, 67, passed away October 14, 2021, at his home in Oakley after a three-year battle with cancer. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Prior to the funeral service, an additional viewing will take place from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 in the Oakley Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The service will then follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Oakley Cemetery. The service will also be streamed live. See morrisonpayne.com for additional information.