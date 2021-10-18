Clarence David Bishop
BURLEY - Clarence David Bishop “CD”, a 99-year-old resident of Burley passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. A private family graveside was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.
Norma Jean Fredrick Phillips
PAUL — Norma Jean Fredrick Phillips was born February 22, 1944, in Boise. Services for Norma will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Hansen Mortuary. A viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Paul Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
Joe E. Agueda
JEROME — Joe E. Agueda, 58, of Jerome, passed away October 7, 2021, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. A viewing will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E., Jerome, with Father Adrian Vazquez presiding. Graveside service will conclude at Jerome Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Joe’s memorial webpage at farnsworthmortuary.com.
Parker Ward
BURLEY — Parker Ward, 2-year-old child of Alex Ward and Samantha Alleger, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at home. A funeral service will be held at noon Wednesday, October 20, 2021. A viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Morrison Payne Funeral Home. Service arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home of Burley.
Joy Lynn Hale Gee Rasmussen
BURLEY — Joy Lynn Hale Gee Rasmussen, a 57-year-old Sublett resident, passed away at her home Thursday, October 14, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 21 at Grace Community Church, 100 N. Meridian Road, Rupert. Burial will follow at Sublett Cemetery. Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church.
Mitchell “Mitch” Stegan Baker
BURLEY — A viewing will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, from 5-7 p.m. An additional viewing will be on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 10-10:45 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., officiated by Bishop Stephen H. Baker of the Pella First Ward at the Pella Chapel, 400 S. 100 W., Burley. Mitch will be buried in the Pella Cemetery.
Wayne Mullen
OAKLEY — Wayne Mullen, 67, passed away October 14, 2021, at his home in Oakley after a three-year battle with cancer. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, October 22 at the Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley. Prior to the funeral service, an additional viewing will take place from 10:00-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 23 in the Oakley Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The service will then follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Oakley Cemetery. The service will also be streamed live. See morrisonpayne.com for additional information.