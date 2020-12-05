Karlyne Bledsaw

BOISE—A funeral service will be held at 11am Saturday, December 5, 2020 at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. You can view a live stream of the service at https://youtu.be//xL7mdu-XuOw. To leave a condolence for the family visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Darrell W. Ross

BUHL — Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, December 5 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church in the main sanctuary. There will also be a viewing immediately before the service beginning at 11 a.m.

Earl Jerome Wright

RUPERT — A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Grace Church, 100 North Meridian Road, Rupert, with Pastor Travis Turner officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert or one hour prior to the service on December 6 at the church.

Dorothy Lydia Hough Scott Howard

BUHL — Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Buhl First Christian Church 1005 Poplar Street, Buhl. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with interment following at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at magicvalleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

