Max Floyd CaspersonTWIN FALLS — Max Floyd Casperson, of Twin Falls passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Twin Falls South Stake Center. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Twin Falls South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive, and the graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at View Cemetery, 647 E. 600 S. Burley, Idaho. A live stream of the church service can be viewed on Max’s obituary page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com. Memories, condolences, and photos may be shared with the family on Max’s memorial page at www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Kim CranneyBURLEY — Kim Cranney, a 74-year-old resident of Burley and a former longtime resident of Oakley, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Friends and family will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church. Kim’s final resting place will be at Marion Cemetery in Oakley. A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Duane L. HankinsTWIN FALLS—Duane L. Hankins, age 77 of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on April 3, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls, Idaho, on April 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Russell D (Rusty) HolmBURLEY — Russell D (Rusty) Holm, 65, of Burley, passed away March 24, 2022, at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of Rusty’s life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory located at 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls, Idaho.

Donald E. MorrillHANSEN — Our beloved father Donald E. Morrill, 80, of Hansen, Idaho, passed away on April 3, 2022. A service will be held 10 a.m. April 8, 2022, at Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory, 2826 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. A graveside service will follow in Hazelton.

Susan “Sue” BurnikelTWIN FALLS—Susan “Sue” Burnikel, 75, passed away on April 4, 2022, in Twin Falls Idaho with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 9th, at 1 p.m. at the Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Arnold KittelsonJEROME — Arnold Kittelson was reunited with his family in Heaven on March 25, 2022. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, with viewing an hour before the service. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. Following the interment, a luncheon will be offered at the church. Special thanks to Idaho Home Health and Hospice and the caring staff at Desano Village in Jerome.

Thelma Karen MuellerTWIN FALLS—Thelma Karen Mueller passed away on April 4, 2022. There will be a visitation on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. On Saturday, April 9, 2022 there will be an additional visitation before the funeral service from 11:00am to 11:45am at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Twin Falls. The funeral service will be at 12:00pm with Pastor Roger Sedlmayr officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park and luncheon at Immanuel Lutheran Church Parish Hall.

Gregory Joseph PaoliJEROME — Gregory Joseph Paoli, 70, of Jerome passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. A celebration of life will be held for him from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, at 591 Pioneer Mountain Loop, Jerome.

Lenora June TilleyBURLEY — Lenora June Tilley, best known as “June” passed away on March 23, 2022. A celebration of June’s life will be held on at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Star church, 96 S. 200 W., Burley. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, at the Morrison Payne Funeral home, 321 E. Main, Burley. An additional visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. preceding the funeral service. Services will conclude with burial in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at morrisonpaynefuneralhome.com

Edward Dee VaughnRUPERT — Edward Dee Vaughn, 82, of Rupert passed away on March 30, 2022, in the arms of his wife of 62 years. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Rupert Cemetery. Services will conclude with memorial services at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Thomas R. WortmanWEST MAGIC — Thomas R. Wortman died peacefully on March 2, 2022, at his home in West Magic. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Dam Fools Club House. Please check the Dam Fools website for details.

Dixie Lee MickelsonJEROME—Dixie Lee Mickelson, 79, of Jerome, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 50 East 100 South, Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

W.L. (Vern) ThiemanTWIN FALLS—W.L. (Vern) Thieman, 93, passed away on April 4, 2022, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. Services will be held on April 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home followed immediately by interment at Sunset Memorial Park.

