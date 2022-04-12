Richard “Dick” Alan Farnsworth

TWIN FALLS — Richard “Dick” Alan Farnsworth died April 2 in his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Twin Falls Reformed Church at 1631 Grandview Dr. in Twin Falls with a viewing one hour prior starting at noon. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Condolences may be left by visiting www.whitereynoldschapel.com. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Home Delivered Meals at the Twin Falls Senior Center.

Ada F Johnson Ellis

TWIN FALLS — Ada F Johnson Ellis, 101, formally of Twin Falls, died in Boise, Idaho, April 6, 2022. A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. April 14 at White-Reynold Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 29 at Friendship Celebration Lutheran Church in Meridian, Idaho.

Mary Ann Manion

BURLEY — Mary Ann Manion, 80, of Burley, died April 7, 2022, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. The funeral will be held at noon Friday, April 15, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Unity 2nd Ward, located at 275 S. 250 E., Burley, with Bishop Lee Greer officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and at the church from 11 to 11:45 Friday prior to the service.

J. Robert (Bob) Alexander

TWIN FALLS — Robert (Bob) Alexander died March 21, 2022, just 10 days before his 82nd birthday. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium with a reception to follow at the Turf Club. To leave a condolence visit www.whitereynoldschapel.com.

Vance Parker Mason

TWIN FALLS — Vance Parker Mason, 60, of Kimberly died March 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Ruth Olsen Melling

BURLEY — We lost a good one. But our loss is heaven’s gain. Ruth Olsen Melling, passed peacefully at the age of 84 on March 16, 2022, with her daughters at her side. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 18, at the Cedar City Cemetery in Cedar City, Utah. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

Gladys K. Wright

BURLEY — Gladys K. Wright, 85, of Burley died April 1, 2022, at Highland Estates in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Pleasant View Cemetery, 1645 E. 16th St., in Burley. Prior to the graveside service, there will be a visitation for friends and family from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley.

