Cole Santana Hansen

BUHL — Cole Santana Hansen passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 202,1 in a tragic car accident at the age of 24. A viewing will be held from 3 p.m., until 5 p.m., Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 Ninth Ave. N., Buhl. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave. in Buhl, with graveside service to conclude at West End Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Cole’s memorial webpage at farmerfuneralchapel.com.

Nadine Rathbun

TWIN FALLS — Nadine Rathbun, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away at Grace Assisted Living on November 21, 2021. Friends may call at a visitation on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 ,from 10 a.m. to noon at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A full obituary will run at a later date.

Forrest Glade Bell

BURLEY — On Friday, November 19, 2021, Forrest Glade Bell departed this earth to be with our Father in Heaven. He passed away in his home surrounded by his wife and children after a long battle with cancer. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley, where family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.Services

Gary M. Jauregui

TWIN FALLS — Gary Jauregui passed away November 19, 2021, at the age of 46. Funeral services will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls on Tuesday, November 30 at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow on Wednesday, December 1 at 11 a.m. at the Meridian Cemetery in Meridian.

