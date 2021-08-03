 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Services
0 comments

Services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Florentino Jasso Aguilar

PAUL — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. August 6, 2021, at St. Nicholas Church, 802 F St., Rupert. Burial will be in the Paul Cemetery.

Jason Ryan Culley

PAUL — A gathering of celebration will be held at the Rupert Elks Club from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, August 5. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 6 at the Paul Congregational Church, with a graveside farewell to follow at the Paul Cemetery.

Marvin Stone

BUHL — Marvin Stone, 77, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. Parking is available across the street at Magic Valley High School. A graveside military committal will follow at 1 p.m. at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, Buhl. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Mary Louise Darwin

TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. August 7, 2021, at the Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave., Twin Falls. All those who wish to come to remember and honor Mary are welcome.

Justen Anthony Starnes

JEROME — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. August 7, 2021, at Shane and Laurie Johnson’s home, where military honors will be presented by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and Navy Honor Guard, 240 Ranch View E. Jerome. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a trust fund for his daughter Blayklee June at Edward Jones in Twin Falls. You can call 208-733-1000 for donations or questions.

Charles Koeplin

Twin Falls — A celebration of life will be held from 2—5 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021, at The Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., Twin Falls.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Billy Joe Johnson

Services

Services

Lola Michelle Carpenter

Services

Services

Virginia Eldredge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News