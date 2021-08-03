Florentino Jasso Aguilar
PAUL — Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. August 6, 2021, at St. Nicholas Church, 802 F St., Rupert. Burial will be in the Paul Cemetery.
Jason Ryan Culley
PAUL — A gathering of celebration will be held at the Rupert Elks Club from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, August 5. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 6 at the Paul Congregational Church, with a graveside farewell to follow at the Paul Cemetery.
Marvin Stone
BUHL — Marvin Stone, 77, of Buhl, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at home. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Serenity Funeral Chapel, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. Parking is available across the street at Magic Valley High School. A graveside military committal will follow at 1 p.m. at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery, Buhl. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Mary Louise Darwin
TWIN FALLS — A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. August 7, 2021, at the Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave., Twin Falls. All those who wish to come to remember and honor Mary are welcome.
Justen Anthony Starnes
JEROME — A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. August 7, 2021, at Shane and Laurie Johnson’s home, where military honors will be presented by the Magic Valley Honor Guard and Navy Honor Guard, 240 Ranch View E. Jerome. In lieu of flowers, the family has set up a trust fund for his daughter Blayklee June at Edward Jones in Twin Falls. You can call 208-733-1000 for donations or questions.